Wike Bans Car Racing In Abuja Residential Areas

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered officials responsible for traffic control to stop car racing activities taking place in residential areas across Abuja.

Naija News reports that Wike issued the directive after concerns were raised about the dangers posed by the practice to residents and other road users.

The minister said he was not previously aware of any official complaint regarding the issue but promised that the relevant authorities would be instructed to take action immediately.

He said some residents involved in car racing were likely trying to display the quality of roads in their neighbourhoods, but such activities could put innocent people at risk.

Wike stated that while residents have the right to enjoy their vehicles, such activities must not affect the safety of others living within the communities.

He explained that car racing would only be allowed in approved locations set aside for such purposes and not inside areas where people live.

The FCT minister said the government would not permit activities that could endanger lives in residential districts, adding that personal freedom must come with responsibility.

However, he clarified that the restriction was focused on residential communities and would not affect car activities carried out on highways.

He added that the government would continue to work towards maintaining safety on roads across the territory.