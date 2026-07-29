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Wike Approves Promotion Of 3,592 FCT Civil Servants

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By Oladipo Abiola
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, approved the promotion of 3,592 FCT civil servants after the FCT Civil Service Commission concluded its 2025 promotion exercise.
  • FCT Civil Service Commission Chairman, Emeka Ezeh, said senior officers wrote promotion examinations July 1 to 3, while junior staff sat for theirs on July 10.
  • Emeka Ezeh said Wike directed the commission to immediately begin the 2026 promotion exercise, warning candidates that promotions are merit-based, competitive and depend on vacancies.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotion of 3,592 civil servants following the successful conclusion of the 2025 promotion exercise conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, who announced the development, said the promotion is part of the third-year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that from June 8 to July 17, 2026, the FCT witnessed the commissioning and flag-off of over 30 projects to commemorate the third-year anniversary of the President.

Ezeh described the development as a demonstration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s commitment to staff welfare in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that the promotion examinations for senior officers were conducted between July 1 and 3, while junior staff sat for their examinations on July 10.

He commended Wike for providing the necessary support that enabled the commission to carry out its statutory responsibilities smoothly and efficiently.

According to him, the minister has also directed the commission to immediately commence the 2026 promotion exercise to ensure that eligible officers are promoted as and when due, without unnecessary delays.

Under this administration, it is a priority that FCT workers get promoted as and when due. This is to compliment the tremendous work that the FCT Minister is doing in infrastructural development of the Territory, and for us, the workers will not be left out in the celebrations marking the 3rd anniverssary of Mr President,” he said.

Ezeh said the directive reflects the administration’s determination to complement the ongoing infrastructural transformation across the Federal Capital Territory with improved staff welfare and career development.

He noted that the move would ensure civil servants also benefit from the achievements being recorded under the Tinubu administration as it marks its third anniversary.

The commission chairman praised FCT civil servants for their peaceful and orderly conduct throughout the 2025 promotion exercise, urging officers expected to participate in the 2026 exercise to maintain the same level of discipline and professionalism.

He also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) for its cooperation and support, which contributed to the successful conduct of the promotion exercise.

Ezeh advised prospective candidates for the 2026 promotion exercise to begin preparations early, reminding them that promotion in the FCT Civil Service is merit-based, highly competitive, and subject to the availability of vacancies.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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