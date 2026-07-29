WAFCON: Okoronkwo Reveals Why Malawi Defeated Super Falcons

Super Falcons midfielder, Esther Okoronkwo, has blamed Nigeria’s shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi on the team’s slow start and a controversial penalty decision that went against the defending champions.

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons suffered a disappointing loss to WAFCON debutants Malawi in their Group C opener on Tuesday, despite going into the encounter as overwhelming favourites.

Nigeria struggled to contain Malawi’s dangerous sisters, Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, who took advantage of lapses in the Falcons’ defence.

Temwa scored twice, while Tabitha added Malawi’s third goal as the debutants stunned the nine-time African champions.

Rasheedat Ajibade and substitute Uchenna Kanu scored for Nigeria, but their efforts were not enough to prevent the Falcons from suffering an early setback in their title defence.

‘We Came Out A Little Flat’ – Okoronkwo Admits

Speaking after the match, Okoronkwo admitted that Nigeria failed to start the game with the intensity required against a determined Malawi side.

The midfielder said the Falcons must quickly put the defeat behind them, identify their mistakes and return stronger in their next match.

“Next game, we have to come back better. In this game, we came out a little flat,” Okoronkwo said.

“We have to go back, learn our lesson, identify where we need to improve and come back better in the next game.”

The defeat leaves the defending champions with work to do as they seek to recover from the unexpected loss and keep their hopes of progressing in the competition alive.

Okoronkwo also expressed disappointment over the referee’s decision not to award Nigeria a penalty after she was brought down inside the box.

The midfielder questioned the decision and suggested that the incident should have been reviewed.

“I don’t know what the referee saw, but I think it should have been looked at,” she said.

However, Okoronkwo refused to dwell on the decision or use it as an excuse for the Falcons’ defeat.

“It is what it is. I didn’t get it, so I won’t talk about it or complain about it,” she added.

The midfielder instead called on the team to learn from the defeat and focus on improving their performance in their next Group C encounter.

Nigeria will now be under pressure to secure a positive result in their next match as they look to revive their campaign and defend the WAFCON title.