Two Sentenced To Death Over DELSU Student’s Murder

High Court has sentenced two persons to death for the 2018 murder of a Delta State University undergraduate, Elozino Ogege.

Naija News reports that the court convicted the two defendants after finding them guilty of involvement in the killing of the student.

However, another defendant prosecuted in connection with the case was discharged and acquitted.

Ogege, a student of Delta State University, was murdered in 2018 in a case that attracted widespread public attention and calls for justice.

Elozino, 22, and 300 level student of Mass Communication was found dead in a bush at the outskirts of Abraka, Delta State, on November 18, 2018, after she was declared missing on the November 15.

Speaking to journalists at the time, the then Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, said the command arrested two Yahoo boys and a security guard over the murder.

He told journalists that the DELSU student was murdered by persons suspected to be ritual killers.

Mustafa said, “Some of the major suspects connected to the crime had been arrested and currently assisting the police with their investigation.”