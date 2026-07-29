Tinubu Approves ₦46 Billion For Kano Airport Second Runway

President Bola Tinubu has approved ₦46bn for the resurfacing and reconstruction of the second runway at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Tuesday at the commissioning of the newly remodelled and upgraded Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal at the airport, Naija News reports.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Tunde Moshood, the runway project is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to improve aviation infrastructure and strengthen the operational capacity of major airports across the country.

Keyamo said the project would improve the efficiency of the Kano airport and help position it to compete with leading international airports around the world.

“The Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earmarked Kano Airport for major upgrades because of the importance of this airport. That is why one of your great sons and one of our respected leaders, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was appointed by Mr. President to chair the Board of FAAN, because of the vision he has for aviation and for this great state,” the minister said.

“The President has approved the sum of ₦46 billion for the resurfacing and reconstruction of the second runway so that the Kano Airport can compete with other international airports around the world,” he added.

Keyamo also announced that the upgrade of the airport’s Hajj Terminal had commenced, with contractors already working on the project.

“We have also begun the upgrade of the Hajj Terminal. That project is ongoing, and contractors are already on site as we speak,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He described the commissioning of the remodelled domestic terminal as another important step in the government’s plan to modernise airports and improve services for passengers.

“Today, we are gathered for the commissioning of the remodeled and upgraded Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. In aviation terms, we simply call it MAKIA,” Keyamo said.

The minister stressed the strategic importance of Kano to the country’s economy and aviation sector, describing the city as the commercial centre of Northern Nigeria.

“The Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport remains the commercial heartbeat of Northern Nigeria. Kano, for us, remains the commercial heartbeat of Northern Nigeria. That is why we have earmarked Kano for major upgrades,” he said.

Keyamo said the remodelling of the Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal was part of a wider aviation modernisation programme aimed at improving passenger comfort, safety, operational efficiency and service delivery at airports across the country.

The newly upgraded terminal was named after Mallam Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo, a prominent Kano indigene and aviation pioneer, in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Olubunmi Kuku, said the upgraded terminal demonstrated the authority’s commitment to providing modern and world-class airport facilities.

Kuku added that the improvements would enhance the travel experience of passengers using the airport.

The Chairman of the FAAN Governing Board, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended President Tinubu and Keyamo for prioritising aviation development in Kano.

Ganduje said the ongoing projects would further strengthen Kano’s position as the leading commercial and aviation hub in Northern Nigeria.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Kano State Commissioner for Transport, Haruna Isa Dederi, who represented Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf; the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure; FAAN directors and other aviation stakeholders.

The Director of Air Transport Management at the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ahmed Tijani, was also present at the event.