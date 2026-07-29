Super Falcons Of Nigeria Officially Receive Federal Government Rewards

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have received the outstanding rewards promised by the Federal Government for winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), just hours before launching their title defence at the 2026 tournament in Morocco.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, presented the rewards to the squad in Rabat on Tuesday, July 28, ahead of Nigeria’s opening Group C clash against Malawi.

Photos shared by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on its official 𝕏 account showed Dikko alongside NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, and captain Rasheedat Ajibade during the presentation.

The packages handed to the players are believed to contain the title documents for the three-bedroom houses promised to each squad member, along with their national honours certificates.

“NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko and NFF GS Mohammed Sanusi on Tuesday presented the 2025 WAFCON triumph rewards promised by the FGN to the Super Falcons in Rabat, Morocco,” the NFF wrote.

The Super Falcons earned the rewards after producing one of the greatest comebacks in WAFCON history, recovering from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in last year’s 2024 final and secure a record-extending 10th continental title.

Following that victory, President Bola Tinubu announced a reward package of $100,000 for each player, $50,000 for every member of the technical crew and backroom staff, a three-bedroom house for every team member and the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Although the cash rewards were paid after administrative processes were completed, the presentation of the housing documents and national honours certificates was postponed until the team reunited in Morocco for this year’s championship.

Speaking before travelling to Rabat, Dikko explained the reason for the delay.

“I am leaving Glasgow for Morocco this week to present keys to the houses, which His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, promised the Super Falcons after they won the last edition of the WAFCON. Even their $100,000 has been paid into their various bank accounts,” Dikko said.

“We decided to delay the presentation of the keys because we wanted a situation whereby the players would be together. I am sure it will boost their morale ahead of the 2026 WAFCON.”

Dikko also confirmed that all the players had already received their cash rewards after the necessary administrative procedures were concluded.

The presentation comes as the Super Falcons begin their quest for an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title on a losing note. Naija News reports that the tournament debutants, Malawi, defeated Nigeria 3-2 on Tuesday night. Following the Group C opener, Nigeria will take on Zambia before completing the group stage against Egypt.