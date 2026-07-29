Soso Soberekon Speaks As Davido Suffers Backlash Over Wedding Absence

Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon, has broken the silence amid social media attacks against Nigerian singer, Davido, following his absence from his wedding ceremony.

Naija News recalls that Soso, during the weekend, tied the knot with his lover, Princess Ebiere, in a star-studded ceremony in Warri, Delta State.

However, the absence of Davido, who has been friends and business partners with Soso for many years, generated buzz on social media.

Media aide to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Ossai Ovie Success, and reality TV star, DeeOne, also slammed Davido over his action and failure to put out a social media post celebrating Soso.

While expressing appreciation to friends and colleagues who attended his wedding, Soso Sobereka urged the public to ignore negativity, adding that nobody speaks for him.

He wrote, “My heart is overflowing with gratitude. Thank you to everyone who celebrated, prayed, supported and shared in the joy of our wedding. The love my wife and I received was beyond anything we ever imagined.

“One thing is certain: LOVE WON. Please ignore every negativity as we embrace love here. Our wedding was beautiful, peaceful and filled with genuine happiness. Finally, let me say this clearly: No one speaks for me. I speak for myself.

“Thank you all for making our day unforgettable. We love you all.”