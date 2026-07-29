Seven Killed, Residents Abducted In Sokoto Bandit Attack

No fewer than seven people were reportedly killed, and several others abducted when suspected bandits invaded Tsamaye village in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Naija News reports that three of the victims were said to have been killed inside a mosque during the attack, which began at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and lasted until around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents said the assailants arrived in large numbers and operated for more than six hours, firing indiscriminately, attacking homes, looting shops and rustling livestock.

An eyewitness, who spoke with Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the bodies of seven victims were recovered after the bandits withdrew from the community on Wednesday morning.

The resident said the attackers first surrounded security personnel stationed in the village and opened fire, preventing them from responding to distress calls from residents.

“We were sitting after the Isha’i prayer when the bandits invaded our village. They first surrounded the security operatives stationed in the community and opened fire on them.

“They laid siege to their location, preventing them from coming out, while other members of the group moved from house to house, rustling livestock, looting valuables and abducting residents,” he said.

According to the eyewitness, the security operatives were taken by surprise and pinned down throughout much of the attack.

“Our security personnel have always been doing their best to protect us and even assist neighbouring communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

“This time, however, the bandits took them by surprise and prevented them from coming to our rescue,” he added.

Three Victims Killed Inside Mosque

The source said three of those killed were attacked inside a mosque.

He explained that the three victims were displaced persons who had fled persistent bandit attacks in neighbouring communities and sought refuge in Tsamaye.

According to him, two of the seven people killed were indigenes of Tsamaye, while the remaining five were displaced residents from surrounding communities.

The attackers were also accused of breaking into shops, carting away goods, setting a vehicle ablaze and burning two shops before leaving the village.

They reportedly escaped with an unspecified number of livestock.

The eyewitness said the number of abducted residents could not immediately be established because many villagers fled into nearby bushes when the shooting began.

“We believe some people escaped because of the confusion. It is only later today that we may be able to ascertain the actual number of those abducted,” he said.

He, however, stated that the abduction of at least three residents had been confirmed after relatives called their telephone numbers and the suspected bandits answered.

According to him, the callers were informed that the victims were being held by the attackers.

The spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, confirmed that the command had received information about the incident.

He, however, said the police were still awaiting a comprehensive report on the attack.

“We are aware of the incident, but we are yet to get full details as we await it,” Rufai said.