Security Operatives Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Spy In Borno

Security operatives have arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant in Monguno, Borno State, over his alleged connection to the recent terrorist attack on Cross Kauwa.

The suspect, identified as Abulfatahi, was reportedly apprehended on July 27 during an intelligence-led operation targeting members of an alleged terrorist information network operating in the area.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, reported that two other suspected members of the network had earlier been arrested and transferred to the Joint Intelligence Fusion Centre for further investigation.

Security sources claimed that during preliminary interrogation, Abulfatahi admitted to working for a Boko Haram commander identified as Akilu.

The commander was said to be coordinating terrorist activities around Dabar Masara and Garin Mace.

“During preliminary interrogation, Abulfatahi reportedly confessed to working for a Boko Haram commander identified as Akilu, who is said to control terrorist activities in Dabar Masara and Garin Mace,” Makama stated.

The suspect was also alleged to have collected taxes on behalf of the terrorist commander and assisted in identifying individuals for abduction around Monguno.

“According to the sources, the suspect admitted to collecting taxes on behalf of the terrorist leader and facilitating the selection of individuals for abduction around Monguno,” the report added.

Investigators reportedly recovered two telephone numbers suspected to be linked to Akilu from Abulfatahi’s mobile phone.

The contacts are said to form part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle the alleged terrorist network.

Security agencies were said to be conducting further investigations to identify other suspected collaborators and establish the full scope of the network’s activities.

The inquiry is also expected to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the Lake Chad region.

A comprehensive report will reportedly be submitted after the investigation is concluded.