Scores Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Clash In Lake Chad

Scores of terrorists have reportedly been killed following renewed fighting between rival insurgent groups, Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), also known as Boko Haram, and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in parts of the Lake Chad Islands.

According to Zagazola Makama, security sources said the confrontation occurred around Mangari and Tumbun Allura, where fighters from both groups battled for control of strategic locations and logistics routes within the Lake Chad basin.

Preliminary intelligence indicated that JAS gained the upper hand during the early stages of the clash, killing dozens of ISWAP fighters and seizing two boats before withdrawing to its stronghold in Kurnawa.

The casualty figures could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

The latest confrontation is believed to be part of a prolonged rivalry between the two terrorist factions over territory, recruitment networks, supply routes and influence across the Lake Chad Islands.

Security sources said both groups had repeatedly attacked each other as they sought to dominate areas considered important to their operations.

The seizure of the two boats was described as significant because watercraft are commonly used to transport fighters, weapons, food and other supplies across the difficult terrain of the Lake Chad waterways.

Military formations around the lake were reportedly placed on heightened alert amid concerns that fleeing ISWAP fighters could disperse into nearby communities and operational areas.

Troops deployed in Mallam Fatori, Baga, Cross Kauwa, Kukawa and other locations surrounding the lake were said to be closely monitoring the movements of surviving fighters.

Security assessments warned that the terrorists could attempt isolated attacks, improvised explosive device ambushes or other assaults while trying to escape pressure and rebuild their operational capacity.

Sources also said the escalating rivalry could lead to more defections and surrenders by fighters disillusioned with the continuing conflict between the factions.

The development may temporarily weaken the groups by reducing their manpower, limiting their access to supplies and disrupting their command structures.

However, security officials warned that the clashes could also produce unpredictable consequences, including retaliatory attacks and changes in the movement patterns of the terrorists.

Military authorities were said to be considering intensified operations to take advantage of what security officials described as a temporary weakening of ISWAP.

The proposed measures include increased offensive patrols, precision fire operations and expanded intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities across the Lake Chad Islands.

The operations are expected to help track fleeing fighters, prevent them from regrouping and reduce threats to civilian communities and military positions.

Security sources cautioned that although internal clashes could weaken both factions, they might also expose communities around the lake to fresh attacks as surviving fighters seek new hideouts, supplies and targets.