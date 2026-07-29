Osun Poll: INEC Extends PVC Collection Amid Crowds, Complaints

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at Registration Area centres across Osun State to Friday, July 31, 2026.

Naija News reports that the extension followed complaints from voters and the large crowds recorded at various PVC collection centres during the exercise.

The initial collection exercise began on Wednesday, July 22, and was scheduled to end on Tuesday, July 28.

However, the Commission approved the extension to give more registered voters the opportunity to collect their cards ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Department, Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Inclusivity, INEC Osun State, Ariyo Rufus, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola.

According to the electoral commission, 322,822 PVCs, representing 62 per cent of the available PVCs, were collected during the initial exercise.

INEC said the additional days would allow more registered voters who were yet to collect their cards to do so before the governorship election.

The Commission explained that the decision to extend the exercise was also influenced by difficulties experienced by voters at some collection centres.

“Having regard to complaints and large crowds at collection centres as well as other difficulties, the Commission has approved the extension of PVC collection at Registration Areas to Friday 31st July, 2026, to enable more eligible voters to exercise their civic right,” the statement said.

INEC also announced a change in the timetable for the collection of PVCs at its Local Government Area offices.

The Commission said the exercise at the LGA offices would now commence on Saturday, August 1, and end on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The new date replaces the earlier schedule and is intended to accommodate the extension of PVC collection at the Registration Area level.

The electoral body urged all registered voters who had not yet collected their PVCs to use the additional period to obtain their cards.

“Concerned Registered Voters are urged to take advantage of this window and collect their Permanent Voter Cards,” INEC stated.

The extension comes ahead of the August 15 governorship election, with the Commission encouraging eligible voters to complete the collection process and prepare to participate in the poll, Naija News reports.