No Vacancy In Aso Rock In 2027 – APC Women Leader

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Alile Idele, has declared that there is “no vacancy” in Aso Rock ahead of the 2027 general election.

Idele said women across the country were mobilising to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and would play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the presidential poll.

Naija News reports that she spoke in Akure, Ondo State, during a sensitisation and empowerment programme organised for women under the Project 774 Explode Initiative.

According to her, women would deliver 67 per cent of the votes cast for Tinubu in the election.

“The party is going into elections in a few months. We want to see continuity of the good work of Mr President, and we are also telling them that 4+4 must be eight.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. The women of this country are ready to vote, and if we are not voting, nobody is winning. We are ready to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027,” she said.

Idele expressed confidence that the ruling party would emerge victorious in the next general election, despite the economic challenges facing the country.

“The APC family will be winning the next election without any question of doubt. A lot of difficult decisions have been made, and a lot more need to be made to get to where we are heading,” she stated.

She identified the Federal Government’s student loan programme as one of the policies that required continuity beyond the current administration’s first term.

“For the first time, students are now getting loans to go to school. That is something you cannot cut short because we need continuity so that our children can go to school and debunk the insinuation that education is a scam,” Idele added.

Aiyedatiwa Seeks Greater Role For Women

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the country’s development depended partly on removing the barriers preventing women from realising their potential.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, described gender equality as “a moral obligation, a democratic necessity and an economic imperative.”

He said women remained central to the state government’s OUR EASE development agenda through political appointments, support for entrepreneurs and social protection programmes.

“We must move beyond advocacy to practical commitments,” Adelami said, while calling for greater participation of women in governance.

The wife of the governor, Mrs Esther Aiyedatiwa, said the programme was designed to promote gender equality and prepare more women for leadership positions.

She noted that social, cultural and economic obstacles continued to limit women’s participation in politics and public leadership.

Aiyedatiwa urged participants to apply the leadership, advocacy and campaign skills acquired during the programme in their communities.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Seun Osamaye, said women in the state had benefited from grants, skills acquisition programmes and other empowerment initiatives introduced by the administration.

“Our women are happy because of the developmental strides and human capacity development being driven by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Many women have benefited from grants and empowerment programmes that are making them self-reliant,” Osamaye said.

She added that beneficiaries of the programme included APC members and grassroots entrepreneurs drawn from different parts of Ondo State.