‘INEC Has Never Intimidated Anyone, Opposition Is Only Crying Wolf’ – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed concerns over the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known in a statement through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, after meeting with the leadership of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

President Tinubu insisted that INEC had remained neutral and had not intimidated any political party or candidate.

Tinubu assured the Catholic bishops that his administration would guarantee free, fair, and credible elections in 2027, stressing that the political opponents were raising unfounded allegations against the electoral umpire.

He said, “INEC is neutral. They have never intimidated anyone. If political opponents are crying wolf, maybe they are afraid of their own shadows and uncertainty in the company they keep, not me.”

President Tinubu also assured the bishops that his administration was strengthening the country’s security architecture to tackle terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping through improved intelligence gathering, restructuring of security institutions, and enhanced welfare for security personnel.

He added, “I have just approved the expansion of the armed forces. We are getting more equipment, building new barracks. We will defeat terrorism. It should be part of your sermons.”