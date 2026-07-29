‘Misinformation, Disinformation’ – INEC Warns Against Fake 2027 Election Campaign Timetable

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports claiming it has revised the timetable for campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election, describing a viral graphic circulating on social media as false.

The commission said the graphic, which purportedly outlined campaign dates for the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, did not originate from INEC.

The graphic claimed that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections would end on January 15, 2027, instead of January 14 as contained in the commission’s official timetable, while governorship and state assembly campaigns would end on February 5, 2027.

Speaking to The Cable on Tuesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, said the commission had not issued any separate campaign timetable.

According to him, all campaign dates are already contained in the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election released earlier this year.

“This graphic did not emanate from INEC. The Commission does not issue campaign timetables separately. All official campaign timelines are already contained within the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, which was released on February 26, 2026,” Oketola said.

Oketola urged Nigerians and media organisations to verify election-related information through the commission’s official communication channels.

“We advise the media and the public to always verify electoral information through our official channels. As we enter the election season, we must all remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation and disinformation,” he added.

INEC released its revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election in February, fixing January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the timetable, political parties are expected to begin campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections commence on September 9, 2026.

The timetable also provides that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections will end on January 14, 2027, while those for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will close on February 4, 2027, exactly 24 hours before polling.

The governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections remain scheduled for February 6, 2027.