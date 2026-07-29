‘If You’re Not Joining APC, You’re Wasting Your Time’ – Governor Namadi

The Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has said politicians not joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are wasting their time.

Naija News reports that Namadi made the remark after receiving the Minority Leader of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Ibrahim, who defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

Governor Namadi likened the APC to boarding Prophet Noah’s Ark, stressing that anyone interested in politics should join the APC.

He said, “Today in Jigawa, if you want to engage in politics and you are not joining the APC, you are wasting your time.

“Therefore, the APC is like Prophet Noah’s Ark. Once it starts moving, if Allah helps you board, you have to thank the Almighty for giving you the opportunity to join.

“We thank Allah for the tremendous successes He has continued to grant us through the overwhelming support we are receiving from everywhere.”

Addressing Ibrahim, Governor Namadi added, “Your return brings to the end of opposition in the Jigawa State House of Assembly. No more opposition member. The whole state Assembly is now for APC.”

In his remark, Hon. Ibrahim said he joined the APC due to its good manifesto and the leadership style of Namadi.

According to Ibrahim, his followers who were consulted before his defection all agreed to join him, including some PDP ward and local government executives.

He also promised to do his best to ensure the party remained victorious in the coming general election.