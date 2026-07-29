I Love Money Too – Danielle Edochie Opens Up On Dating Yahoo Boys

Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has said she has no interest in dating people involved in internet fraud, making it clear that wealth alone cannot influence her relationship choices.

Naija News reports that the influencer shared her opinion in a post on Snapchat, where she said some women may be attracted to the large amounts of money associated with internet fraudsters, but that is not something she finds appealing.

Danielle explained that although she also likes money, she would never choose to be in a relationship with anyone involved in fraudulent activities.

She added that she prefers to keep such people far away from her.

She said: “I’ll never be in my right senses and decide to date a Yah00 boy. Ladies may be attracted to the huge amount of money those guys make, but not me. I love money too, but please, just stay far away from me.”

In other news, Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known as Bella Shmurda, has revealed why he wrote his hit song, ‘Cash App’, for internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys.

Naija News recalls that Bella Shmurda released Cash App, which featured rappers Zlatan and Lincoln, in 2020. The song became an instant hit in Nigeria and across Africa.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song during a recent interview with Clout Africa, Shmurda explained that internet fraud is stressful and comes with many challenges.

According to the singer, sometimes it is good to cater for Yahoo boys by making them happy.