Hanga Denies APC Defection, Claims NDC Will Lose Presidential Election

The Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rufai Sani Hanga, has dismissed reports that he is planning to defect from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Hanga, who was recently linked with a possible move to the APC following meetings with senior members of the ruling party, including President Bola Tinubu, said he remained a member of the NDC.

Speaking during a local radio programme in Kano on Tuesday, the senator said he had not taken any decision to leave the party.

“I still remain a member of the NDC, and I have not yet made any plans to decamp,” Hanga said.

Despite reaffirming his membership of the NDC, Hanga expressed doubts about the party’s chances of winning the presidential election.

According to him, the opposition party lacks the nationwide acceptance and political strength required to defeat the APC.

He, however, predicted that the NDC would remain formidable in Kano State.

“NDC will lose Nigeria; they can’t make any impact, but I’m certain they will win Kano. This I know, and as for me, I still remain a member of my party,” he said.

Hanga Speaks On Kwankwaso Relationship

The senator also addressed his relationship with the party’s influential leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying both men still respected each other despite recent political developments.

Hanga further gave details of events surrounding the emergence of Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo as the NDC governorship candidate and Mustapha Kwankwaso as his running mate.

According to him, Kwankwaso initially sent a message through the NDC chairman, Hussaini Isa Mairiga, indicating that he was considering choosing his son, Mustapha, as the party’s governorship candidate.

“Kwankwaso sent an emissary to me through the NDC Chairman, Hussaini Isa Mairiga, that he was considering anointing his son, Mustapha, for the governorship seat,” Hanga said.

He added that he offered to support Mustapha’s candidacy and serve as his campaign manager.

“I bade them farewell and also told him, Mairiga, to tell Kwankwaso that I was ready to be his son’s campaign manager. Since then, I did not hear anything from them,” he stated.

Hanga said the political arrangement later changed when Gwarzo approached him in Abuja and informed him that Kwankwaso had selected him as the governorship candidate.

According to the senator, Gwarzo asked him to serve as his running mate, an offer he accepted despite considering the position a political demotion.

“After a few days, Aminu Abdussalam met me in Abuja and told me that Kwankwaso had made him the governorship candidate of the party and asked if I was ready to be his deputy.

“Although I knew it was a demotion, I accepted, but then I just heard that he, Kwankwaso, had made his son, Mustapha, the governor’s running mate,” Hanga said.