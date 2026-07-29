Fubara Appoints Six Permanent Secretaries

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the appointment of six permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

Naija News reports that the appointment was announced in a statement issued by the Rivers State Head of Service, Dr Inyingi Brown.

Those appointed are Freddy Ndigbara, Fortune Akpila, Promise Oguzie, Ibisoye Lolomari Nwankwo, Ibiyemiebara Joseph Uzoma and Mercy Dagogo Iboroma.

Brown disclosed that the new permanent secretaries would be sworn in by the governor on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

“The newly appointed permanent secretaries are to be seated by 12 noon on Wednesday, 29th July, 2026, and will be sworn in by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, in the State Executive Council Chambers,” the statement read.

In other news, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said Fubara committed no offence by reconciling with his political camp.

Wike maintained that the governor had no viable alternative but to return to the political structure that brought him to power.

The former Rivers governor spoke with journalists on Tuesday after inspecting ongoing road projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

He dismissed suggestions that Fubara’s return amounted to seeking forgiveness after years of political disagreement.

Wike said, “I don’t know what you mean by sin. In politics, there is no sin. If someone realises they made a mistake and decides to correct it, there is nothing wrong with that.

“Politics is not a sin. What matters is recognising that you were on the wrong path and making the right decision.”