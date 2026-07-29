Only Fraudsters Can Afford ₦5-₦8 Million Abuja, Lagos Rent – Says Actor Nwokolo

Nollywood actor, Ugo Nwokolo, has sparked reactions after claiming that internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo, has played a role in keeping Nigeria’s economy afloat amid the rising cost of living.

Nwokolo made the statement during a video discussion in which he spoke about the economic challenges facing Nigerians, particularly low-income earners and civil servants, Naija News reports.

The actor argued that the sharp increase in house rents and the rising cost of basic necessities had made it difficult for many workers to survive on their salaries.

According to him, civil servants earning between ₦50,000 and ₦90,000 monthly could hardly afford the millions of naira now demanded for accommodation in major Nigerian cities.

Nwokolo questioned how workers earning modest salaries could afford house rents running into millions of naira in cities such as Abuja and Lagos.

“Personally, I think Yahoo has helped keep the economy afloat. Do you expect a civil servant to afford house rent of ₦3 million or ₦5 million in Abuja?” he said.

The actor also raised concerns about the increasing cost of other basic needs, including clothing, arguing that the current economic situation had placed significant pressure on ordinary Nigerians.

He said the high cost of living had created a situation where only people with substantial financial resources appeared able to afford certain goods and services.

‘It’s The Fraudsters’

Nwokolo further pointed to the high cost of accommodation in Lagos, questioning how ordinary workers could afford the rent being demanded by landlords.

“If you go to Lagos now, the least you’ll see for a two-bedroom apartment is about ₦7 million or ₦8 million. Who is supposed to afford it? The civil servants? Of course, it’s the fraudsters,” he added.

His comments have sparked debate, with some Nigerians questioning his suggestion that internet fraud could be contributing positively to the economy, while others said his remarks reflected the harsh economic realities confronting many citizens.

The actor, however, stressed that his comments should not be interpreted as an endorsement of internet fraud or other criminal activities.

Nwokolo said he was only trying to explain how the country’s economic difficulties had pushed many people to struggle for survival.

“I’m not justifying crime, but yes, Yahoo is helping the economy. How do you expect people to live in this kind of economy?” he said.