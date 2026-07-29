FG Borrowing Rises 61% To ₦12.62 Trilion Amid Revenue Shortfall

The Federal Government exceeded its approved borrowing target for 2024 by ₦4.79 trillion as weaker-than-expected revenue forced it to raise more debt than originally planned.

This was contained in the Fourth Quarter and Consolidated Budget Implementation Report for 2024 released by the Budget Office of the Federation, Naija News reports.

According to the report, the Federal Government borrowed a total of ₦12.62 trillion during the year, representing a 61.2 per cent increase over the approved borrowing plan of ₦7.83 trillion.

The increase in borrowing followed a wider fiscal deficit of ₦13.51tn, compared with the ₦9.18tn deficit projected in the 2024 budget.

The report indicated that the widening deficit was largely caused by poor revenue performance, as government spending remained broadly within the approved budget.

Revenue Falls ₦4.9 Trillion Below Target

The Federal Government generated ₦20.98tn in revenue during the year, falling ₦4.90 trillion short of the ₦25.88 trillion target.

At the same time, total expenditure stood at ₦34.49tn, only ₦561.29bn below the approved estimate of ₦35.06tn.

The Budget Office said the development showed that the increase in the fiscal deficit was mainly driven by the shortfall in revenue rather than excessive government spending.

“The revenue and expenditure outturn of the Federal Government resulted in a fiscal deficit of ₦13.51tn in the 2024 fiscal year. This was ₦4.34tn (47.33 per cent) above the projected budget deficit estimate for the year,” the report stated.

The deficit was also higher than the ₦10.55tn recorded in 2023, highlighting the growing pressure on the country’s public finances.

An analysis of the government’s financing profile showed that domestic borrowing remained within the approved budget at ₦6.06tn.

However, foreign borrowing increased from the projected ₦1.77tn to ₦3.37tn.

The government also secured ₦3.19tn in budget support, despite the fact that no provision had been made for such financing in the approved 2024 budget.

Combined, domestic borrowing, foreign borrowing and budget support pushed total new borrowings to ₦12.62tn, exceeding the approved borrowing programme by ₦4.79tn.

The report further revealed that new debt was used to finance about 36 per cent of the Federal Government’s total expenditure in 2024, reflecting the country’s continued dependence on borrowing to fund public spending.

In addition, multilateral and bilateral project-tied loans amounted to ₦1.98tn, almost twice the ₦1.05tn provided for in the budget.

The government had also expected to raise ₦298.49bn from privatisation proceeds, but no revenue was generated from asset sales during the year.

Oil Revenue Misses Target By ₦4.93 Trillion

The Budget Office attributed a significant part of the financing gap to weaker-than-expected oil earnings.

Gross oil revenue stood at ₦15.07tn, falling ₦4.93tn below the budget estimate of ₦19.99tn.

The report said average crude oil prices stood at $74.65 per barrel, below the budget benchmark of $77.96 per barrel.

Oil production also fell short of expectations, with average daily output recorded at 1.54 million barrels per day compared with the budget assumption of 1.78 million barrels per day.

However, non-oil revenue performed better than expected.

Non-oil revenue rose to ₦16.09tn, exceeding the budget estimate of ₦10.81tn by ₦5.29tn, representing a 48.91 per cent increase.

The stronger performance was attributed to improved collections from Company Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Electronic Money Transfer Levy and Customs revenue.

Debt Servicing Rises 53%

Although overall government spending remained broadly within the approved budget, debt servicing put additional pressure on public finances.

The report showed that total debt expenditure reached ₦12.36tn, exceeding the ₦8.27tn budgeted for the year by 52.71 per cent.

“A total of ₦12.36tn was committed as total debt expenditure for the year, 52.71 per cent above the ₦8.27tn budgeted for the period,” the report stated.

Capital expenditure also fell below expectations.

The report said ₦5.81tn was released and cash-backed for capital projects, but Ministries, Departments and Agencies utilised only ₦3.27tn as of June 30, 2025.

Nigeria’s Debt Hits ₦144.67tn

The country’s total public debt rose to ₦144.67tn by December 2024.

The increase pushed Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 61.22 per cent, above the country’s self-imposed threshold of 40 per cent and the 56 per cent benchmark commonly used for comparable economies.

Despite the rising debt burden, the Budget Office expressed optimism that ongoing reforms would help reduce the government’s dependence on borrowing in the medium term.

The office pointed to improved tax administration, stronger mobilisation of non-oil revenue, tighter fiscal incentives, reduced revenue leakages and improved remittances from government-owned enterprises as measures that could strengthen the country’s finances.

Economic experts have, however, expressed mixed views on the Federal Government’s rising debt profile.

The Chief Executive Officer of CSA Advisory, Aliyu Ilias, warned that the rapid increase in borrowing could worsen inflation and increase the cost-of-living crisis if the borrowed funds were not invested productively.

“The fact is that it has negative and positive impacts. But the negative impact is that we already have issues of debt service. You look at our budget, about ₦15tn is needed to service debt, and now we’re incurring more,” The Sun quoted him as saying.

Ilias added that increased borrowing could inject excess liquidity into the economy and fuel inflation if the funds were not properly managed.

He, however, stressed that the most important issue was how the borrowed funds were utilised.

The Chief Economist and Director of Research at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr Olusegun Omisakin, also said borrowing was not necessarily the main problem.

He argued that the government should be judged by what it achieved with borrowed funds.

“The challenge is what we use the money for. If Nigeria borrows and you see the impact on infrastructure, nobody will really be concerned about the rate of borrowing,” he said.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, urged the government to slow down the rate of debt accumulation while improving revenue generation.

He said doing so would help reduce the country’s dependence on loans to finance government activities and development projects.

Presidency Defends Borrowing

Naija News reports that the latest report comes amid renewed debate over Nigeria’s rising debt burden following recent exchanges between the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the Presidency.

While Sanusi questioned the need for continued borrowing following the removal of the petrol subsidy, the Presidency defended the loans, saying they were necessary to finance critical infrastructure projects.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, also argued that the size of Nigeria’s debt should not be considered in isolation.

According to him, attention should also be paid to what the borrowed money is used for, the cost of borrowing and the returns expected from the investment.

“The relevant question is never simply how much debt. It is always debt for what and at what cost, against what return, and repaid on what terms? A nation that borrows to finance productive assets generating returns above the cost of capital is behaving rationally,” Oyedele said.

He, however, acknowledged that Nigeria could no longer depend mainly on borrowing to fund development.

Oyedele said the country must strengthen its fiscal framework and improve revenue generation to sustainably finance critical sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, security and social protection.