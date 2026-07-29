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FG Arraigns Borno Youth Leader Over Alleged Boko Haram Links

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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File Photo: A court
File Photo: A court

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned BOSYA President, Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over terrorism-related charges tied to alleged Boko Haram links.
  • Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered Kaigama, who the DSS recently arrested, to remain in custody, as prosecutors prepared to open their case in court.
  • The court adjourned the case to September 25, 2026, after reports linked Kaigama to Boko Haram contacts, alleged ransom talks, and extortion claims.

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned the President of the Borno State Youths Association (BOSYA), Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on terrorism-related charges.

Kaigama, who was recently arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), was brought before Justice Salim Ibrahim.

The court ordered that he remain in DSS custody pending the commencement of his trial.

Justice Ibrahim adjourned the case until September 25, 2026, for the prosecution to begin presenting its case against the youth leader.

Details of the charges were not immediately available, but the case was linked to Kaigama’s alleged contacts with Boko Haram terrorists and claims surrounding ransom payments for kidnapped victims.

Kaigama had, during an interview on Channels Television, said he held discussions with Boko Haram members concerning alleged ransom payments for abducted persons.

Security sources also alleged that the DSS possessed evidence linking him to the extortion of victims’ families.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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