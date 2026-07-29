DSS Alerts Military To Planned Boko Haram Attacks In Adamawa, Borno

Fresh security concerns have emerged in parts of Adamawa and Borno states following an intelligence alert warning of planned Boko Haram attacks in Michika and Askira Uba local government areas.

The alert, reportedly issued by the Department of State Services (DSS), claimed that the insurgents were preparing coordinated operations following the alleged collapse of a ceasefire arrangement with the two state governments.

The intelligence communication, dated July 27, 2026, was addressed to the Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army’s 23 Armoured Brigade in Yola, Adamawa State.

The document, referenced 0.211/3827, was reportedly signed on behalf of the Adamawa State Director of Security by Ben Osifor.

According to the intelligence report, Boko Haram fighters were allegedly planning attacks around Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa State and Askira Uba Local Government Area in Borno State.

“Intelligence has revealed plans by Boko Haram terrorists to carry out major operations around Michika LGA and Askira Uba LGA in Adamawa and Borno states, respectively, to register the collapse of ceasefire agreement with the state governments,” the document stated.

The reported threat has heightened concerns over renewed insurgent activities in communities across the North-East.

According to Sahara Reporters, the DSS alert alleged that the insurgents planned to abduct government officials, councillors, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other residents during the proposed attacks.

“The terrorists planned to abduct high government officials, councillors, district heads, pastors and locals residing in the LGAs,” the report read.

It added that the district head of Michika and his son were among the alleged targets.

“Furthermore, the terrorist elements are targeting to kidnap the district head of Michika alongside his son, who stays in his residence,” it stated.

The intelligence report further claimed that the insurgents had deployed reconnaissance teams to monitor the affected areas ahead of the planned operations.

“Already, the terrorists have deployed surveillance team in preparation for the planned attack,” it added.

Details of the alleged ceasefire arrangement and the circumstances surrounding its reported collapse were not provided in the document.

The agency urged military personnel and local security volunteers to strengthen security across the threatened communities.

It advised troops to work with forest guards and hunters to prevent the planned attacks.

“In view therefore, it is advised that troops, in collaboration with forest guards and hunters, beef up security measures around the LGA, with a view to preventing the planned operations by the terrorists,” the report stated.