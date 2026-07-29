DIA Confirms Killing Of Colonel In Abuja attack

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has confirmed the killing of one of its senior officers, Colonel Abdussalam Ude, following an attack on his residence at the Phase 5 Army Housing Estate in Kurudu, Abuja.

Naija News reports that Ude reportedly died during an exchange of gunfire with armed men who attempted to abduct him from his home.

His wife, driver and security guard were also injured in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the DIA said unidentified assailants attacked the officer’s residence at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

The statement was signed by the agency’s Acting Assistant Director of Protocol, J.E. Oti.

“Security and law enforcement agencies have commenced a full investigation into the incident, and every effort is being made to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible,” the agency said.

The DIA added that it was working with relevant security authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

“The agency is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the incident are thoroughly investigated,” the statement added.

The intelligence agency described Ude as a committed officer who served the country with “exceptional dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment” to national defence and security.

It also expressed condolences to his family, colleagues and members of the Armed Forces over the loss.

Before his death, Ude served in several strategic military intelligence and counter-terrorism roles.

He participated in operations against insurgents in the North-East and was also deployed on international intelligence assignments in Chad and France.

The late officer, who hailed from Enugu State, was reportedly due for promotion to the rank of brigadier general in 2027.

His burial was scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Mambilla Mosque in Abuja in accordance with Islamic rites.