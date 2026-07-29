Is Tinubu Going For Boxing Or 100 Metres? – APC Chairman, Yilwatda Slams Peter Obi Over ‘Tired’ Remark

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has fired back at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi over a call for President Bola Tinubu to step aside ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Naija News reports that this came in response to Peter Obi’s comment during a recent interview, urging Tinubu to step aside before the 2027 election because he is tired.

The former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate argued that Nigeria was facing worsening economic hardship, insecurity, poverty and hunger, insisting the country required leadership with the energy and capacity to confront the challenges.

Peter Obi said the 2027 election should focus on issues affecting ordinary Nigerians rather than personalities, citing concerns over rising poverty, food insecurity, out-of-school children and persistent kidnappings across parts of the country.

He said, “The Bola Tinubu that was governor is not the one that is president today. He’s tired. He should be allowed to retire in peace and then go home.”

In response, Yilwatda, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said Tinubu remains physically fit, actively engaged in governance and retains the support of many Nigerians.

He said, “Is he going for boxing or the 100 metres? President Tinubu is in the office every day. I was with him last Thursday. He was there in the morning and left late at night.

“That is someone who works from morning till night. People talk about the rigours of office, but the President is standing and carrying out his responsibilities.”

Yilwatda further argued that many Nigerians benefiting from the administration’s several initiatives would not support calls for Tinubu to retire from office.

While insisting that Tinubu has earned public support, the APC chairman cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying millions of students and their parents had benefited from the scheme and looked forward to its continuation.

He added, “You mean the millions of students receiving loans and celebrating them every day on social media, together with their parents who are hoping their children will access higher education through NELFUND, want the President to retire?”