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APC Will Reclaim Osun, Nothing Can Stop Us – Yilwatda

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By Richard Ogunsile
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APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda
APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the party will defeat opponents and reclaim the Osun Government House in the August 15 governorship election.
  • Yilwatda spoke while inaugurating the APC National Campaign Council, saying the party will deploy governors, lawmakers and other stakeholders for grassroots mobilisation statewide.
  • Yilwatda urged APC members to unite behind candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, saying victory would also boost the party’s preparations for 2027 elections.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed confidence that the party will defeat its opponents and win the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Yilwatda said nothing would prevent the APC from taking over the Osun State Government House, insisting that the ruling party had the political structure and manpower needed to secure victory at the poll.

Naija News reports that the APC chairman spoke while inaugurating the party’s National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election.

He described the APC as the strongest political force in Nigeria, saying the party was well-positioned to reclaim power in the state.

“Nothing will stop us from taking over the Government House this August,” Yilwatda declared.

The APC national chairman said the party would deploy its governors, members of the National Assembly, local government chairmen and other key stakeholders to drive its campaign and mobilisation efforts across Osun.

He said the party would use its political structure to reach voters at the grassroots and secure support for its candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO.

Yilwatda expressed optimism that Oyebamiji would emerge victorious at the August 15 election, urging APC members and supporters to work together towards achieving the party’s objective.

He said the election was not only important for the APC’s ambition to reclaim Osun but would also serve as a major step in strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC national chairman said the party would intensify its grassroots mobilisation efforts in the build-up to the election.

He stressed the importance of taking the party’s campaign to communities across the state and engaging directly with voters.

According to him, the APC would rely on its extensive political structure and the commitment of its members to convince the electorate to vote for its candidate.

Yilwatda maintained that the party was prepared for the election and would work tirelessly to ensure victory for Oyebamiji.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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