2027: Peter Obi Meets Obasanjo (PHOTOS)

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Wednesday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as political discussions continue ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that photos from the meeting were shared on social media by Obi’s campaign photographer, Esther Umoh.

The images showed the former Anambra State governor and Obasanjo together during the visit.

The pictures showed Obi wearing a blue traditional outfit while Obasanjo appeared in a white native attire with a blue patterned cap.

A Catholic bishop was also seen around the two leaders during some moments of the meeting.

The details of their conversation were not made public as neither Obi nor Obasanjo released an official statement about the purpose of the visit.

See photos below:

The meeting comes amid fresh discussions about Obasanjo’s political position ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

There have been claims from some groups that the former president may be backing President Bola Tinubu’s return bid despite his previous support for opposition politicians.

The Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum had accused Obasanjo of working behind the scenes to support Tinubu’s re-election efforts.

However, Akin Osuntokun, who previously served as Obasanjo’s Political Adviser, rejected the claim.

Osuntokun said Obasanjo was involved in efforts that led to the formation of an opposition alliance involving Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is Obi’s running mate.

He maintained that Obasanjo remained connected to the opposition movement and played a role in bringing key political figures together.