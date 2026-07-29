2027: Makinde Unveils APM Presidential Campaign Council

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Nureni Adeniran, as his presidential campaign coordinator in the state.

Naija News reports that Makinde made this known on Wednesday in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju.

Olanrewaju said Adeniran would equally serve as the Director-General of the Governorship Campaign Council of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State.

Other members of the council, the statement said, include Mr Saheed Arowosaye, a former Chairman, Oyo East LG, who will serve as the deputy coordinator, and the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Demola Ojo, who will serve as deputy D-G (South).

According to the statement, the APM also presented a former Commissioner for Finance under the administration of late ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Bimbo Adekanmbi, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

Olanrewaju added that Makinde would inaugurate the presidential council on Friday at the conference room of his office.

Meanwhile, Makinde has confirmed the delivery of the two DA42MN-G aircraft purchased by the government for security surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The Governor confirmed the aircraft’s delivery in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Sharing pictures of the aircraft, Makinde expressed appreciation to the officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who have provided support and guidance throughout the process.