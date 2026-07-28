Xenophobia: Why Tinubu Declined Meeting With Ramaphosa Envoy

The Federal Government on Monday condemned the recurring xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, demanding urgent and concrete action from Pretoria to halt the violence.

The condemnation came as President Bola Tinubu declined to personally receive a special envoy sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa amid growing diplomatic tension between both countries.

Tinubu instead directed the delegation, led by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, to meet with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye.

Presidency sources said the South African delegation arrived in Abuja on Friday with a message from Ramaphosa but without prior notice of a meeting with Tinubu.

Speaking to The PUNCH, one of the sources said, “They actually came here on Friday wanting to see the President. But there was no prior notice.

“We said we couldn’t just allow them to see the President without first asking if he was available. When Monday came, the President directed that they should meet the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Enikanolaiye, who would brief him afterwards.”

Another source said no meeting had been scheduled between the President and the delegation.

A third Presidency source said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, advised that the timing was inappropriate for Tinubu to receive the envoy while attacks on Nigerians and their businesses were reportedly continuing.

FG condemns ‘Afrophobic’ violence

Receiving the delegation in Abuja, Enikanolaiye said Tinubu directed the meeting to allow both countries to exchange views on how to resolve the crisis.

He warned that the strategic relationship between Nigeria and South Africa should not be undermined by attacks on African migrants.

“It is with profound pleasure that I welcome our brothers from South Africa. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had actually asked us to meet with you and exchange views and perspectives on how to address and resolve the ongoing Afrophobic attacks in South Africa, of which Nigerians and other citizens of Africa have been victims,” he said.

The minister expressed disappointment over what he described as a pattern of attacks spanning more than three decades.

“We have seen a pattern emerge as early as 1995, 1998, 2006, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2024 and 2026,” he said.

Enikanolaiye disclosed that 98 Nigerians had died in mob violence and hate-related attacks in South Africa since 2022.

“From 2022 alone, 98 Nigerians have died in mob actions and hate-related attacks that we have described as Afrophobia because Africans, particularly Nigerians, are the predominant victims,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria would not defend citizens involved in criminal activities but insisted that suspects must be handled in accordance with the law.

“The Nigerian government will not support drug peddlers, but what we are saying is that anyone accused of an offence should be treated in accordance with your constitution, international human rights instruments and the minimum requirements of humanity,” the minister said.

Enikanolaiye said attacks had extended beyond undocumented migrants or individuals accused of criminal activities to Nigerians legally residing and conducting business in South Africa.

He also expressed concern over allegations that South African police officers sometimes failed to intervene during mob attacks.