UK Visit Turns Tragic As Nigerian Woman Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

A Nigerian woman, identified as Christiana Nwosu, who reportedly died of cardiac arrest while visiting the United Kingdom (UK), has left the family devastated by the sudden loss.

Naija News learnt that a GoFundMe appeal signed by Chijioke Metuka on behalf of the Nwosu family has been launched to repatriate the remains of the deceased.

According to Metuka, Nwosu died on July 19, 2026, and the family said their greatest wish was to honour her memory by returning her body to Nigeria for burial, where she would be laid to rest among her extended family and ancestral roots.

Metuka described the deceased as “a beacon of light, love and warmth” whose passing had created an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who knew her.

The family noted that repatriating Nwosu’s remains from the UK would cost about £10,000, covering funeral director fees, specialist repatriation services and documentation, air freight charges, transportation, and funeral and burial expenses in Nigeria.

They further appealed to members of the public to support the family through donations or by sharing the fundraising campaign with others.

The appeal read, “During this time of immense grief, Izuchukwu and his family’s deepest wish is to honour her memory by laying her to rest in her homeland of Nigeria, surrounded by her extended family and roots.

“Repatriating a loved one from the UK to Nigeria comes with significant and unexpected financial burdens.

“We have set up this fund to support Izuchukwu and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Every single donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards covering these repatriation and funeral expenses to help ease the financial strain on the family.

“If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page with others and keeping Izuchukwu and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity and support.”