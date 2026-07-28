Tuggar Disowns Alleged Endorsement Of Bauchi APC Candidate

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has dismissed claims that he has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Tuggar recently resigned as Minister of Foreign Affairs to contest the APC governorship ticket but lost the party’s primary election to former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar.

A group of Tuggar supporters had reportedly pledged allegiance to Abubakar.

However, Tuggar’s Special Assistant on Media, Alkasim Abdulkadir, described their action as unauthorised and based on “deliberate misinformation.”

Speaking via a statement, Abdulkadir condemned what he described as a calculated attempt to create a false impression of political momentum.

“The Tuggar Campaign Organisation strongly condemns the false and misleading claims made during a press conference by individuals aligned with M. A. Abubakar, purporting that supporters of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar have abandoned their conviction and pledged allegiance to another aspirant,” the statement read in parts.

It added, “This claim is categorically false. It is a calculated act of political deception designed to manufacture a false narrative of momentum, mislead party members, and distort the true state of affairs within the All Progressives Congress.”

Alkasim further argued that the alleged misinformation was inconsistent with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, particularly Sections 92 and 95, which promote peaceful, responsible, and issue-based campaigns.

“The deliberate dissemination of false information to mislead party members and the public is inconsistent with both the spirit and provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The APC deserves a contest defined by ideas, credibility, and respect for the truth, not manufactured endorsements and media theatrics,” the statement maintained.

It insisted that no individual or group had been authorised to negotiate or declare support for any other aspirant on behalf of Tuggar.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Tuggar Campaign Organisation remains united, focused, and unwavering in its support for Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. No individual or group has been authorised to negotiate, announce, or declare allegiance to any other aspirant on behalf of the campaign,” the statement added.

Abdulkadir called on all aspirants and their supporters to conduct their campaigns with honesty and respect for democratic values.

“We therefore call on all aspirants and their supporters to immediately desist from the dissemination of falsehoods and to conduct their campaigns with honesty, integrity, and respect for democratic norms. The pursuit of political ambition must never come at the expense of truth,” the organisation cautioned.