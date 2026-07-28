Transfer Updates: Rodri, Trafford, Zirkzee, Diomande, Vinícius Jr, Stones, Others

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have ruled out a transfer move for Manchester City midfielder, Rodri. Sky Sports reports the European champions have no plans to pursue the Spain international despite continued speculation over his future.

Manchester City are, however, expecting interest from Real Madrid. The Guardian claims the Premier League champions are bracing for a transfer bid for the 30-year-old World Cup winner but remain confident he will commit to a new contract.

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. The Athletic and ESPN report the newly promoted side are set to complete a transfer deal worth around £40m for the 23-year-old England international, with City expected to enter the market for a replacement once the move is finalised.

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Juventus over Joshua Zirkzee. The Sun reports the Netherlands striker could join the Serie A giants on a season-long loan with a £30m option to buy, while ESPN adds United would prefer a permanent transfer but Juventus are also considering loan structures with either an option or obligation to buy.

Paris Saint-Germain have added Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to their shortlist. Sky Sport Italia reports the Japan international is attracting interest after also being linked with Aston Villa and Juventus.

Crystal Palace have agreed personal terms with Brest defender Raphaël Le Guen. L’Equipe says the 19-year-old French centre-back is now a step closer to completing a move to Selhurst Park.

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye has been offered to both Liverpool and Manchester City. Teamtalk reports the Senegal forward’s representatives have ruled out a move to Aston Villa this summer.

Real Madrid have submitted an improved bid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. Sky Sport Germany reports the latest offer is worth between £94m and £98m, although further negotiations are required. ESPN adds Los Blancos expect to complete a deal worth up to €135m, including add-ons, in the coming days.

Sevilla are prepared to sell winger Rubén Vargas for around €20m (£17m). Mundo Deportivo reports Brighton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs monitoring the Switzerland international.

Sunderland have agreed personal terms with Toulouse left-back Dayann Methalie. RMC Sport reports the France Under-21 international is edging closer to a transfer move to the Stadium of Light.

Ipswich Town are considering a move for Fulham midfielder Saša Lukić. Sky Sports says the Serbia international is one of several midfield options being assessed by the Premier League newcomers.

Real Madrid are also working to secure Vinícius Júnior’s long-term future. Florian Plettenberg reports the Spanish giants have presented the Brazil winger with a new contract in an attempt to fend off Arsenal’s interest, while the Gunners are preparing an opening bid and have already informed the player’s representatives.

Liverpool have entered the race for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa. TEAMtalk claims manager Andoni Iraola wants to strengthen his defence following Joe Gomez’s injury, with Konsa and Paris Saint-Germain defender Illia Zabarnyi among the club’s leading targets.

Al-Hilal are targeting Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz. L’Equipe reports the Saudi Pro League side are preparing a €70m offer for the Colombia international, although Bayern are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are both pursuing AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Portugal international’s representatives will hold transfer talks with both clubs, although Milan are insisting on a permanent transfer rather than a loan.

Karim Benzema is refusing to leave Al-Hilal unless he receives the remainder of his contract in full. Mundo Deportivo claims the French striker has already rejected several offers from other Saudi Pro League clubs.

Barcelona continue to monitor Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi. ESPN reports the French youngster remains under consideration, although Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez is still the Spanish champions’ preferred attacking target.

Former Manchester City defender John Stones is in talks with Inter Milan. ESPN reports the England international, now a free agent, is attracting interest from several clubs, but the Serie A side are currently leading the race for his signature.