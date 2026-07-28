Tinubu Will Soon Announce Salary Increase For Soldiers – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd) has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will soon announce a new salary increase for personnel of the armed forces, as part of the federal government’s efforts to improve troops welfare.

Naija News reports that Musa made the disclosure at a one-day training and financial empowerment workshop for widows and wives of service personnel at Lungi Barracks, Abuja.

He explained that the federal government remained committed to ensuring that military personnel were adequately rewarded for the sacrifices they make in safeguarding the nation.

He said: “I want to state here that a few weeks ago, I mentioned that soldiers are now receiving ₦100,000, and I know that generated both positive and negative reactions.

“When I was chief of defence staff, soldiers were receiving ₦49,000. About two years ago, I pushed for an increase to ₦100,000, and that was achieved.

“We are, however, making further efforts to increase it again. We know our President is a listening father who understands the sacrifices our troops are making and is committed to ensuring they are well remunerated. So, I am confident that very soon, Mr. President will announce another salary increase for our men.”

The workshop, with the theme, ‘’Renewed Hope for Families of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Through Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development,’’ was organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The minister said the programme reflected the federal government’s commitment to improving the economic well-being of military families, particularly widows and spouses of non-commissioned officers serving in various operational theatres across the country.

He noted that while members of the armed forces continued to confront complex security challenges and spend long periods away from their families, the government recognised the critical role their spouses and dependents played in sustaining their morale and effectiveness.

“Every day, our personnel confront complex security challenges in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and the protection of the lives and property of our citizens.

“Many serve in difficult operational environments, separated from their families for extended periods and exposed to considerable risks. While their courage and sacrifice are rightly celebrated, we must equally recognise the invaluable role played by the families who stand firmly behind them

“To the spouses gathered here today, your resilience, patience and steadfast support give your loved ones the confidence to remain focused on their responsibilities.

“To our widows whose husbands served Nigeria with honour and distinction, your strength and perseverance in the face of loss remain an enduring source of inspiration,’’ the minister said.

He said a strong military was built not only on capable personnel and modern equipment but also on stable and economically secure families.

He added: “When military families are economically secure, they are better positioned to withstand the unique demands of military life. This gives service personnel the confidence that their loved ones are well supported, allowing them to concentrate fully on their operational responsibilities.

“Strengthening the economic resilience of military families is, therefore, an important investment in the effectiveness of our Armed Forces and the security of our nation.’’

Musa explained that the entrepreneurship programme was designed to equip participants with practical business and enterprise management skills that would enable them establish sustainable businesses, generate income and contribute to national economic development.