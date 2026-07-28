Do Not Approach Me To Release Any Thugs – Rimin-Gado Sends Stern Warning To Politicians

The Chairman of the Kano State Inter-Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, has warned politicians not to demand the release of arrested thugs.

Naija News reports that Rimin-Gado gave the warning on Tuesday during a strategic meeting with media executives and journalists in Kano.

He vowed that he would not allow any individual, irrespective of political status, to influence the agency’s operations.

He said, “No politician should approach me to release any thug if we arrest him. This is Kano, and we are all indigenes of the state. We will not allow a few people to destroy its future.

“The only person who can ask me to release anybody is the Governor. If he does so, it simply means he is indirectly asking me to resign.”

The committee, inaugurated by Governor Abba Yusuf, comprises representatives of security agencies across the state and was established to tackle drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and gang-related violence.

Rimin-Gado said the task force was created following the governor’s declaration of a statewide public health emergency on substance abuse.

According to him, the committee has been mandated to clamp down on illicit drug traffickers, curb substance abuse, rehabilitate victims and prosecute offenders.

“Our major target is the drug traffickers because they are the main enemies of society. We are also committed to creating mechanisms for rehabilitation and community engagement,” he said.

The chairman said statistics from the Kano State Police Command showed that about 70 per cent of major crimes recorded in the state in 2025 were linked to drug abuse.

“If not for drug abuse, thousands of crimes would not have occurred. That is why the government is deeply concerned and established this multi-agency task force to confront the menace,” he added.