‘Three Arms Of Govt Are Willing To Do Only What Tinubu Wants’ – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the three arms of government have all gathered on President Bola Tinubu’s mandate and are willing to do what he wants.

Naija News reports that the ADC national spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this assertion during an interview on Symfoni TV.

Abdullahi insisted that Tinubu’s administration has crossed many lines in the governance of Nigeria.

According to him, President Tinubu is ruling the country with impunity with the help of the National Assembly under the leadership of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He said, “This Tinubu-led APC government has crossed the line so many times that we have forgotten where the line was in the first place.

“The principle of checks and balances is intended to create what is called positive tension between the various arms of government-the executive, the judiciary, and the legislature-in order to prevent dictatorship. That is why the National Assembly and the judiciary exist.

“But what you find is that the three arms of government now appear to have all gathered together on President Tinubu’s mandate and are willing to do only what the president wants.

“This is the first time we have a government that has not implemented national budget. Budget is the law passed by the representatives of the people, the National Assembly. And the moment it is signed by the president, it becomes a law.

“When you are running three budgets at the same time, you have not implemented any, what do you call that? A few weeks ago, an international organization told us that there are about 8.8 trillion naira in unbudgeted expenditure carried out by this government. If that is not an impeachable offense, if it is actually a violation of the law, then what is?

“How many times has this government flagrantly disobeyed court orders. How many times have they flagrantly done things that are against the law of Nigeria and got away with it with the active collusion of the National Assembly under Senate President Godswill Akpabio?

“Everything that this government has done is to undermine opposition political parties. All these court cases that you see, where are they coming from? This government has undermined democracy itself, and that is against the spirit of our constitution.”