‘This Is The Best Time’ – Adeyanju Dares Obasanjo To Write Open Letter To Tinubu

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has challenged former President Olusegun Obasanjo to write an open letter to President Bola Tinubu criticising his administration as he did to former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and late Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said Obasanjo was responsible for the exit of former presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwakwaso, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Adeyanju also said the 2027 presidential candidate of ADC, Atiku Abubakar, also accused Obasanjo of working for his tribesman.

He further challenged Obasanjo to prove Atiku’s statement is wrong by writing an open letter to Tinubu.

He wrote, “Obasanjo is yet to write an open letter criticizing Tinubu like he did to GEJ and Buhari but he was the one that engineered Obi and kwankwaso to leave the coalition further dividing the very weak opposition. Atiku has accused him of working for his tribesman. This is the best time for OBJ to prove that he is not by writing an open letter to Tinubu.”

In other news, former Political Adviser to Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, has declared that the former President fully supports the Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket for the 2027 presidency.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Sunday, Osuntokun claimed that Obasanjo is the main sponsor of the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso is his running mate.

According to Osuntokun, there is no basis to insinuate that Obasanjo is supporting the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu because the former president is critical of the Tinubu administration.

Osuntokun, who was the Director-General of the Peter Obi presidential campaign in 2023, added that it was Obasanjo who put the former Anambra State Governor and Kwankwaso together for the 2027 polls.

According to him, Obasanjo had wanted the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket earlier, but things didn’t work out.