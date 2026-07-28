Super Falcons Star Nnadozie Receives House Documents Promised After WAFCON Win

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has received the documents for the house promised to members of Nigeria’s victorious 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) squad.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the presentation on Monday in a post on its official 𝕏 account.

A photograph shared by the federation showed NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, alongside the federation’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, handing the property documents to the goalkeeper.

“NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau presenting to goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie the certificate to the house promised the Super Falcons by the FGN for winning last year’s WAFCON title. Right is Ruth David, NFF’s Director of Competitions,” the caption accompanying the post read.

The federation, however, did not state whether the remaining members of the title-winning squad had also received their housing documents.

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a record-extending 10th WAFCON crown after staging a remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final.

In the aftermath of that victory, President Bola Tinubu announced rewards of $100,000 for each player, $50,000 for every member of the backroom staff and a house for every member of the championship-winning team.

While the rewards were announced immediately after the triumph, the players had not publicly confirmed receiving the cash payments, and the housing documents were only presented on Monday.

National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko had revealed last weekend that the handover was timed to coincide with the Super Falcons’ arrival in Morocco for the defence of their continental title.

“I am leaving Glasgow for Morocco this week to present keys to the houses, which His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, promised the Super Falcons after they won the last edition of the WAFCON. Even their $100,000 has been paid into their various bank accounts,” Dikko said.

“We decided to delay the presentation of the keys because we wanted a situation whereby the players would be together. I am sure it will boost their morale ahead of the 2026 WAFCON, which kicks off in Morocco in a few days.”

The Super Falcons head into the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco as defending champions and record 10-time winners. They open their Group C campaign against Malawi on Tuesday before facing Zambia on August 1 and Egypt four days later.

The competition, which runs from July 26 to August 16, also doubles as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically, while another team will have a chance to reach the finals through the intercontinental play-offs.