Rodri Undergoes Back Surgery, Manchester City Confirm Midfielder’s Absence

Manchester City have confirmed that midfielder Rodri has undergone back surgery and will spend a short spell on the sidelines as he begins rehabilitation.

The Premier League champions announced that the Spain international had been struggling with discomfort for some time before deciding to undergo the procedure. The club, however, has not placed a timeframe on his recovery.

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca had revealed last week that the 30-year-old would undergo surgery on Monday and insisted the midfielder should focus on recovering fully.

“He needs a holiday, he needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back with us,” Maresca said.

Rodri’s absence comes just weeks before Manchester City begin the new campaign. The club face Arsenal in the Community Shield on 16 August before opening their Premier League season away to Bournemouth on 23 August.

The setback is another frustrating chapter for the Spanish midfielder, whose last two seasons have been interrupted by injuries. He missed the bulk of City’s 2024-2025 campaign after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Despite those fitness concerns, Rodri remains one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football. The World Cup winner has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid after starring for Spain during their triumphant campaign earlier this month, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

The midfielder has one year remaining on his current Manchester City contract, although speculation over his future continues to gather pace.

In a separate development, Manchester City have confirmed defender Josko Gvardiol has signed a new five-year contract, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031.

The Croatia international joined City from RB Leipzig in August 2023 and has established himself as a key figure in the side. The 24-year-old has made 122 appearances for the club and lifted six major trophies, including the Premier League title in his debut season.