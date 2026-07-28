Police Clash With Bandits, Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims In Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has rescued 10 passengers abducted by suspected bandits along the Jos-Kano highway in Doguwa Local Government Area of the state.

The police also repelled the attackers during a gun battle, while efforts are ongoing to rescue three other victims who remain in captivity, Naija News reports.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the attack occurred at about 5:30pm on Sunday, July 26, along the Folgore Forest axis between Gate Two Safer Highway and Dogo Dutse.

According to the police spokesman, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BKK 6824 XA, travelling from Jos to Kano, was intercepted by five armed men.

The attackers were reportedly armed with machetes and a firearm.

Kiyawa said the assailants blocked the highway, attacked the vehicle and abducted 13 of the 20 passengers travelling in the bus.

The incident was later reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Doguwa Division, who immediately mobilised tactical police operatives to the scene.

The police operatives reportedly arrived at the scene and engaged the suspected bandits in a gun battle.

The confrontation forced the attackers to retreat into the surrounding area.

The police spokesman said the quick response of the operatives led to the rescue of several victims.

“As a result of the swift and coordinated response of the Police team, nine victims were successfully rescued, while another male victim later escaped from captivity,” the statement read in part.

The rescued passengers were taken to Doguwa General Hospital, where they were given medical attention.

The police said the victims were in stable condition and receiving treatment at the hospital.

The command said additional tactical teams had been deployed to the area as part of efforts to rescue the three remaining victims.

It added that intelligence-led operations had also been intensified to track down the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

The police did not disclose the identities of the rescued passengers or the three victims still being held by the attackers.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, commended members of the public for providing timely information that assisted the police operation.

Bakori reassured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

He particularly assured women and children of the command’s determination to improve their safety and security.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.

The command said investigations into the attack were ongoing and promised to provide further updates as more information emerged.