Photos: Oyo Govt Takes Delivery Of Two ₦7.76 Billion Surveillance Aircraft

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has taken delivery of two surveillance aircraft procured by the state government to strengthen security operations across the state.

The aircraft were received on Tuesday at the newly upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, about one year after the governor announced plans to acquire the platforms as part of efforts to improve the state’s security architecture.

The arrival of the aircraft marks a major milestone in the state government’s strategy to enhance intelligence gathering, aerial surveillance and rapid response to security threats.

The two aircraft, identified as Diamond DA42 MNG surveillance platforms, are expected to support security agencies in monitoring forests, border communities and other difficult-to-access locations where criminal elements often operate.

The two Diamond DA42 MNG aircraft were reportedly acquired at a cost of about ₦7.76 billion.

The aircraft are specially designed for aerial intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Their delivery followed delays in assembly, with the state government previously indicating that the aircraft would arrive before the end of July.

The Makinde administration said the surveillance aircraft would play a critical role in strengthening security along Oyo State’s borders with Kwara State and the Benin Republic.