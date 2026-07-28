PFIPC Scandal: Pressure Mounts On Reps To Invite Gbajabiamila

Pressure is mounting on the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) to invite the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, for questioning over allegations surrounding the purported establishment of the council.

Naija News understands that the development came as the committee directed the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to produce the alleged promoter of the council, Adeniyi Adeyemi, before lawmakers by noon on Wednesday.

Adeyemi, who has reportedly been in police custody for more than two weeks, is expected to answer questions arising from testimonies and documents already presented to the panel.

The committee, chaired by the lawmaker representing Kanke/Kanam/Pankshin Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi, is investigating how the purported agency secured official recognition, government office accommodation and attempted budgetary provisions despite claims by the Federal Government that it had no legal existence.

Questions over Gbajabiamila’s absence from the proceedings intensified following claims attributed to Adeyemi linking the Chief of Staff to efforts to establish the council.

A source familiar with the committee’s proceedings questioned why lawmakers did not seek further clarification from the police when the IGP was represented before the committee on Monday.

“The IGP appeared today through a representative, a senior police officer. Why did the committee fail to ask relevant questions?” the source told The PUNCH.

The source also raised questions surrounding an alleged intermediary, Dolapo Tanimola, whom Adeyemi reportedly claimed received N400m intended for the Chief of Staff.

According to the source, Tanimola allegedly died in a fire at Kachi Hotel in Utako, Abuja, on October 22, 2025, while the hotel was reportedly demolished days later.

“Again, when will they bring in Gbajabiamila for questioning?” the source asked.

The Presidency and Gbajabiamila have previously denied any involvement with Adeyemi or the purported council.

Political analyst Jackson Ojo also criticised the committee for not inviting Gbajabiamila, arguing that an appearance could provide the Chief of Staff with an opportunity to address the allegations directly.

“The House investigating panel started wrongly. Apart from Adeyemi, the most important person to have on ground from Day One is Gbajabiamila. Why did they fail to invite him for questioning, if only to clear his name?” Ojo said.

“For not inviting him, they have already given the impression that they are not interested in finding out what truly happened,” he added.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) also weighed into the controversy, calling on Gbajabiamila to step aside pending the conclusion of investigations.

HEDA Chairman, Suraju Olanrewaju, however, acknowledged that there was currently no concrete evidence establishing direct contact between Adeyemi and the Chief of Staff.

“In the face of the failure of Adeyemi to provide concrete evidence of direct relationship, physical meeting or telephone calls, with the Chief of Staff, it is difficult to hold him responsible pending conclusion of investigations,” he said.

Olanrewaju nevertheless argued that the controversy raised questions about administrative safeguards within the Presidency.

He also called on the committee to invite the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, to explain what role, if any, his office played in the processes surrounding the council.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is even more complicit in the PFIPC controversy,” he alleged.

At Monday’s resumed hearing, ACP Bashir Abdullahi, who represented the IGP, told lawmakers that criminal proceedings had already commenced against Adeyemi.

“The Nigerian Police Force investigated part of this case late last year and filed eight-count charges before a Federal High Court. The case is ongoing,” Abdullahi said.

He warned lawmakers against compelling police investigators to reveal information that could prejudice the ongoing criminal proceedings.

“We don’t want to say things that are under investigation. It is definitely going to prejudice the ongoing investigation and make people have opinions that may prejudge the outcome of an investigation or judicial decision,” he said.

Gagdi, however, maintained that Adeyemi’s physical appearance before the committee had become necessary.

“This committee clearly needs the suspected DG to appear before this committee. People’s names are involved. People’s integrity are involved. Institutional names are involved. Institutional integrity are involved,” he said.

“It is not an option now. We will need him here to confirm some documents to us in such a way that will not undermine our investigation to enable us to submit our report on time.”

The committee subsequently ordered the IGP to produce Adeyemi by noon on Wednesday.

“The committee hereby resolves that the Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria do kindly present Mr Adeyemi on Wednesday by 12 noon. That is the ruling of the committee,” Gagdi declared.