Peter Obi: ‘We Must Not Hear Any Story Of Mysterious Accident’ – Rufai Oseni

Nigerian media personality, Rufai Oseni, has said that the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, must be protected at all costs ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the remark came after the Abuja Federal High Court approved the hearing of a suit seeking to compel President Bola Tinubu to provide maximum security for Peter Obi.

Speaking on the development during Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’, Rufia Oseni emphasised that nothing must happen to Peter Obi.

He said, “Peter Obi must be protected at all costs, the unresolved circumstances surrounding the deaths of Bola Ige and Funsho Williams remain a painful reminder that we must never take the safety of our political leaders for granted.

“We must not hear any story of a mysterious accident or unexplained incident. He must be alive, safe, and present for the next election.”

Recall that in February 2026, Peter Obi and a top figure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), John Oyegun, escaped an attack by hoodlums in Benin City, Edo State.

The armed hoodlums shot at Peter Obi and Oyegun, as well as members of the Obidient Movement, while they were moving to Oyegun’s residence from the ADC secretariat.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor lacks the long-term outlook required to lead Nigeria.

Oshiomhole made the remarks during an interview on TVC on Monday, where he described Obi as a trader whose decisions were shaped by short-term calculations.

“Peter Obi is a trader. Traders have short-term calculations, they are not into long-term projections. They are not wired to think about what the situation will be in the long run. Their turnover is within three months, maximum of six months,” he said.

The former Edo State governor also questioned Obi’s political consistency, recalling his previous declaration that he would remain in the All Progressives Grand Alliance in honour of the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

According to Oshiomhole, Obi abandoned that promise after completing his tenure as governor.