Peter Obi Is A Trader, Can’t Think Long-term Like Tinubu – Oshiomhole

The Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a trader whose approach to governance is driven by short-term calculations rather than long-term national development.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the remarks during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond the Headline with Nifemi Oguntoye on Monday while responding to Obi’s recent criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The former Edo State governor argued that Nigeria’s current economic challenges require leaders willing to implement difficult reforms with long-term benefits rather than pursue immediate political gains.

“Obi is a trader. Traders have long short-term calculation. They are not into long-term projection,” Oshiomhole said.

He argued that, unlike manufacturers and long-term investors, traders are not accustomed to planning projects that may take years before yielding results.

“They are not wired to think of what the situation will be in the long run. Their turnover is within three months, maximum six months. It is a manufacturer, an investor, an entrepreneur that understands how you can start a project, sweating for two or three years… before you start producing,” he said.

Oshiomhole maintained that Tinubu’s economic reforms should be assessed from a long-term perspective, insisting that the administration inherited an economy in dire condition and had taken difficult decisions aimed at stabilising it.

“If people only knew that Nigeria was at the breaking point at the time Tinubu took over. If they understood the seriousness of the situation, I can only compare it to a man with almost grade four cancer. The surgery has been done. Now we are beginning to see the benefits,” he said.

Responding to Obi’s recent comment that Tinubu should retire and that Nigeria needs a leader who is visibly addressing the country’s challenges, Oshiomhole questioned the former Anambra State governor’s political consistency.

“The Peter Obi that was governor of Anambra State is not the Peter Obi of today,” he said.

The former governor also alleged that Peter Obi’s business interests were centred on importation rather than production, arguing that such a background does not encourage long-term economic planning.

“Obi’s business is to export jobs and import unemployment to the country. That is what he lives for… An importer doesn’t have the capacity for long-term projection but someone who believes that for your tomorrow we must do certain things today, painful as it will be,” Oshiomhole said.