Olanipekun: Law More Than Winning Cases – Retired Judge

A retired High Court judge, Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye, has described a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), as a legal institution and a bridge between generations as he marked 50 years since his call to the Nigerian Bar.

Omolaye-Ajileye, a professor of law, said the senior advocate’s five decades of legal practice had been characterised by intellectual excellence, courageous leadership and commitment to the highest standards of the profession.

In a tribute commemorating the milestone, the retired jurist said Olanipekun’s influence extended beyond his courtroom victories and professional honours to the mentoring and development of generations of lawyers.

“It is with profound admiration, immense gratitude, and a deep sense of privilege that I join family members, friends, colleagues, members of the Bench and Bar, and countless admirers of Chief Wole Olanipekun across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating him on the historic occasion of the golden jubilee of his call to the Nigerian Bar,” he said.

Omolaye-Ajileye described 50 years of uninterrupted legal practice as a rare achievement worthy of celebration.

He said Olanipekun had secured a prominent place in Nigeria’s legal history through his advocacy, scholarship, intellectual depth and adherence to the traditions of the profession.

“Chief Wole Olanipekun is not merely an accomplished legal practitioner; he is an institution, a legal colossus, a bridge between generations, and a shining embodiment of the finest ideals of the legal profession,” the retired judge said.

According to him, Olanipekun’s command of the law, eloquence, legal reasoning and advocacy skills had earned him respect within Nigeria and beyond.

Omolaye-Ajileye, who described himself as one of the beneficiaries of Olanipekun’s mentorship, said the senior lawyer’s influence extended beyond professional guidance.

He said Olanipekun had taught him the importance of integrity, humility, diligence, courage, compassion and service to humanity.

“I count myself exceptionally fortunate and deeply honoured to have Chief Wole Olanipekun as my mentor,” he said.

“Through his words, conduct, discipline, generosity and personal example, he has taught me that true greatness is founded upon integrity, humility, diligence, courage, compassion and service to humanity.”

The retired judge added that Olanipekun’s career demonstrated that professional success became more meaningful when it created opportunities for others.

He said accomplishment in the legal profession must be accompanied by strong character and a commitment to societal development.

Omolaye-Ajileye commended the former NBA president for using his experience, influence and resources to strengthen the legal profession, promote education and support younger lawyers.

He said Olanipekun had consistently demonstrated that legal practice was not merely about winning cases or gaining personal recognition.

According to him, the law is “a noble calling through which justice may be defended, society protected, institutions strengthened, and human dignity preserved.”

The retired jurist said the celebration of Olanipekun’s golden jubilee should go beyond the cases he had argued, the offices he had occupied and the honours he had received.

He maintained that attention should also be given to the lives he had influenced, the careers he had shaped and the institutions he had strengthened over the past five decades.

Omolaye-Ajileye said Olanipekun’s legacy would endure through lawyers who had benefited from his wisdom, generosity and leadership.

He also praised the senior advocate’s leadership philosophy, saying true leadership should be measured by its impact on people, institutions and society rather than the number of offices held.

“Your life and career remain powerful testimonies to the rewards of hard work, professional discipline, courage of conviction, and commitment to justice,” he said.

Congratulating Olanipekun, the retired judge described him as a distinguished advocate, eminent Bar leader, generous mentor, legal statesman and outstanding national figure.

He said Olanipekun’s five decades of service represented “a golden chapter in the history of the Nigerian legal profession.”

Omolaye-Ajileye prayed for continued strength, good health and greater fulfilment for the senior lawyer.