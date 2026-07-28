Mobile Police Officers Cry Out Over Seven-month Unpaid Allowance

Some Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) officers deployed to Plateau State for peacekeeping operations have alleged that they have not received their monthly allowances for seven months.

According to Daily Trust, the officers claimed that the Plateau State Government had promised to pay each of them ₦150,000 monthly but that they only received the allowance for December 2025.

They further alleged that the funds had continued to be released by the state government but were being diverted by unidentified persons.

However, the police authorities have denied responsibility for the payment of the allowances, saying the officers are serving under the Joint Task Force of Operation Safe Haven, which is coordinated by the military.

Naija News understands that security personnel from different agencies were deployed to Plateau, Benue and other states as part of efforts to tackle the growing insecurity in the affected areas.

One of the affected officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fears of victimisation, said the personnel were deployed from Kano State to various communities in Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and other local government areas in December 2025.

According to him, the officers were assured that they would receive N150,000 each as monthly allowance from the Plateau State Government.

He said the personnel received payment for December but had not received anything from January to July.

“We were taken to the Government House on arrival and assured that the allowance would be paid every month.

“We later learnt that the government has continued releasing the money, but from January to July we have not received anything. We don’t know who is diverting the funds,” he alleged.

Another officer said the personnel were posted to remote communities where the high cost of living had made it difficult for them to survive on their regular salaries.

“Our salaries are no longer enough to feed us here and support our families. Some of our colleagues have even been issued quit notices because they can no longer pay their rent,” the media platform quoted him as saying.

A third officer claimed that MOPOL regulations provided for allowances for officers deployed outside their states for special operations.

He alleged that some officers who were deployed after their batch had already received their allowances, while those in his group had remained unpaid despite several complaints.

“Withholding the money is a violation of our rights. It is our entitlement and should be paid to us,” he said.

The officers also described their deployment as challenging, saying they often had to travel long distances to buy food and other necessities, which they claimed were sold at high prices.

They appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that their outstanding allowances were paid.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Plateau State Police Command were unsuccessful, as its spokesperson, SP Alabo Alfred, did not respond to calls or text messages.

However, the Force Public Relations Officer, Anietie Iniedu, said the Nigeria Police Force was not responsible for the operation or the payment of allowances to the officers involved.

Iniedu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, told journalists in a telephone conversation on Monday night that the operation was being handled by a joint task force coordinated by the military.

He said, “The operation that I know of in Plateau State is not handled by the police. It is a joint Task Force that is being handled by the state government.

“We have a special duty, Operation Safe Haven, being coordinated by the military. It is a joint task force. They have several security agents there. So, the police are not responsible for that one.”

The police spokesman also advised any aggrieved officer to use the appropriate internal channels to raise complaints or demand their entitlements.

He warned that taking such grievances to the public could demoralise other personnel.

Iniedu urged affected officers to exhaust all available internal mechanisms for addressing their concerns rather than making public allegations.