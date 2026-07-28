Man City Defender Josko Gvardiol Signs New Deal

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League side.

The new agreement will keep the Croatia international at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, with an option to extend the deal for another 12 months, as announced by the club on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Gvardiol’s previous contract still had two years to run, but City have now secured the long-term future of the 24-year-old defender.

The Croatian joined Manchester City from RB Leipzig for £77m ($102m) in 2023 and has since made 122 appearances for the club.

His performances had reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and German champions Bayern Munich.

Gvardiol said he had no hesitation in committing his future to Manchester City after the club expressed its desire to extend his contract.

“As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted,” the defender said.

He also praised the club’s supporters and the facilities available to players at the Etihad.

“The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one, and the club provide absolutely everything for players. It’s the best club in the world to be at,” he added.

Gvardiol has established himself as a versatile defender since joining City, playing both as a central defender and left-back.

The 24-year-old was, however, sidelined for more than four months after suffering a broken leg before returning to action in May.

He went on to feature for Croatia during their World Cup campaign.

Gvardiol will now be hoping to play a key role in the Manchester City squad as he looks to establish himself under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Manchester City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, expressed the club’s confidence in Gvardiol’s ability and potential.

“Josko is a player this club really believes in. He is young, an outstanding professional and already one of the best defenders in the world,” Viana said.

Gvardiol’s new contract is the latest in a series of long-term deals handed to key young players at Manchester City.

His extension follows new contracts for England international Phil Foden and Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov as the club continues to secure the futures of its young talents.

Gvardiol, who helped Manchester City win the Premier League title in 2024, will now remain under contract with the club until at least 2031, with the possibility of staying for an additional year.