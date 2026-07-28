Kidnappers Demand ₦200 Million Ransom For Abducted Kebbi Judge

Kidnappers holding a Kebbi State High Court judge, Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza, have demanded N200m for his release, the police confirmed on Monday.

Naija News reports that the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muhammad Hadejia, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on efforts to rescue the abducted judge.

Hadejia said intelligence available to the command showed that the kidnappers had contacted members of Bunza’s family and demanded the ransom before he would be freed.

The police commissioner added that the abductors also reached out to a registrar of the High Court in Abuja as part of negotiations for the judge’s release.

Hadejia said tactical teams, intelligence operatives and personnel from other security agencies had been deployed to forests and suspected escape routes used by the kidnappers.

He explained that checkpoints had also been established at strategic locations, while surveillance had been intensified to prevent the abductors from relocating the victim.

According to him, the ongoing operation is focused on securing the judge’s safe release and arresting those responsible for the abduction.

The police commissioner expressed confidence that the intensified search would yield positive results.

Hadejia urged residents to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with credible information that could assist the rescue operation.

He assured the public that the command remained committed to securing Bunza’s freedom and ensuring that the kidnappers were brought to justice.

The commissioner also advised residents, particularly public officials and other prominent individuals, to avoid unnecessary travel at night because of the prevailing security situation.

He noted that travelling during late hours could expose motorists and passengers to attacks by criminal elements.