It Can Never Happen – Peter Obi Calls Out Leaders Seeking Second Term Despite Unpaid Salaries

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned political officeholders who continue to pursue fresh terms despite allegations of owing government workers several months of unpaid wages.

Naija News reports that Obi made the comments in an interview with Advocacy for Good Governance while speaking about leadership, public responsibility, and the need for citizens to demand better governance from elected officials.

The former Anambra State governor called on young Nigerians not to depend solely on politicians to fix the country’s problems.

He advised citizens to take a more active role by monitoring leaders, asking questions, and demanding proper management of public resources.

Obi said progress would remain difficult if Nigerians continue to support leaders who fail to meet basic responsibilities, including paying workers who depend on government salaries.

He pointed to the situation where some public officials allegedly leave workers without salaries for many months but still seek another opportunity to remain in power.

He said such actions would face serious public opposition in countries where leaders are held responsible for their performance.

“I tell the young ones, don’t think any of us are going to bring you out of the problem. We have made up our mind. All you’re going to see is this story you are seeing today. Somebody who is owing 11 months’ salary is now campaigning for a second term. It can never happen in any country”, the former Anambra governor said.