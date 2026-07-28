‘We Are Sorry’ – INEC Rules Out Extension Of Voter Registration Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has poured cold water on any chances of extending the continuous voter registration exercise ahead of the 2027 general election.

INEC said there is nothing it can do for now as touching those who are unable to partake in the registration exercise before it closed on Sunday.

The electoral umpire said despite pressure from opposition parties and civil society organisations, there won’t be a fresh extension of the voter registration exercise.

Naija News reports that the position of INEC was made known on Monday by its Deputy Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“So we just have to stop the exercise. So for those who are unable to meet up well, I’ll say we are sorry there’s nothing we can do for now,” he said.

INEC added that the initial two-week extension it granted would put it under pressure ahead of next year’s general elections because of the time needed to get the register ready.

“Even the extension by two weeks we gave is going to put us under pressure as a commission in preparing the register before the election.

“From our timetable and activities, we need about 75 days plus to get these registers prepared right from when we stopped the registration,” Ifogah added.