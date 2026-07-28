Gunmen Kill Army Colonel, Injure Wife, Aides In Abuja Attack

A serving Nigerian Army officer, Colonel Abdussalam Ude, has been killed by gunmen who attacked his residence in the Kurudu District of Abuja.

Ude’s wife, driver and security guard were also shot during the attack, which reportedly occurred shortly after the officer returned home on Monday evening.

PRNigeria reported that the assailants initially attempted to abduct the colonel but encountered resistance from him.

A security source familiar with the preliminary investigation said the officer struggled with the attackers in an attempt to prevent them from taking him away.

“He resisted them. From what investigators have gathered, they wanted to take him away, but he fought back. Unfortunately, he paid the ultimate price,” the source was quoted as saying.

After failing to abduct the officer, the gunmen allegedly opened fire on him before escaping from the area.

Ude’s wife, driver and security guard, who sustained gunshot injuries during the assault, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The killing has reportedly caused unease within military circles, particularly as Ude was said to have been preparing for promotion to the rank of brigadier general.

The late officer, who hailed from Enugu State, served in several strategic intelligence and counter-terrorism positions within the Armed Forces.

He was involved in military operations against insurgents in the North-East and also participated in specialised international assignments in Chad and France.

During the foreign deployments, Ude reportedly contributed to intelligence-sharing and security cooperation initiatives.

Some of his colleagues described him as a courageous and respected intelligence officer whose commitment to service earned him admiration within the military.

Security agencies have commenced an investigation into the killing and launched a manhunt for those responsible for the attack.

The incident has also renewed concerns over attacks on serving and retired military personnel in Abuja, especially officers who previously held sensitive intelligence and operational responsibilities.

About two years earlier, a retired army officer, Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere, was killed by armed men who invaded his home in the Lokogoma area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Udokwere was reportedly attacked while attempting to protect his family. The assailants were said to have fled with his firearm and other valuables.