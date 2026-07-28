Gunmen Kill 30, Burn Houses In Southern Kaduna

Five siblings from the same family were among at least 30 people reportedly killed when armed attackers invaded Naridon community in Kamaru Chawai Ward of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The siblings were identified as Deborah Emmanuel, Friday Emmanuel, Yusuf Emmanuel, Yunana Emmanuel and Irimiya Emmanuel.

The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, also left several residents injured and houses destroyed.

Local sources gave varying casualty figures, with a former youth leader in the area, Friday Ango, initially confirming 24 deaths, while other community sources later put the figure at about 30.

Ango said the parents of the five siblings survived the attack but lost all five children.

“From the report I received, 24 people have been confirmed dead. The number could rise later, but for now, the confirmed death toll is 24. One Emmanuel in the community lost five children in the incident. Only he and his wife escaped,” he told Daily Trust.

He added that a significant number of residents sustained injuries, although the exact figure had yet to be established.

According to him, the attackers arrived at about 12.40 a.m. carrying sophisticated weapons, forcing residents to flee.

“The attackers carried out their operation without resistance. They came with sophisticated weapons that the residents could not match. The people had no option but to flee,” he said.

Ango said security personnel arrived after the attackers had left the community.

A resident, Rubean James, said his family escaped after hearing gunfire and later returned to discover casualties in the community.

Another resident, Barnabas Musa, said the attack lasted for several hours.

Community sources said women, children and elderly residents were among those killed.

No abductions were immediately reported.

Ango rejected suggestions that the incident was simply the result of a farmer-herder dispute, arguing that Naridon residents were attacked without provocation.

He said communities in Kauru LGA had experienced repeated security challenges and required stronger protection.

A former Chairman of Kauru LGA, Musa Waziri, confirmed that the incident occurred but cautioned against drawing immediate conclusions about its cause.

Waziri said Naridon is located close to the Plateau State border, an area that has experienced recurring communal tensions.

“I am going to the community to understand the real cause of what happened,” he said.

He added that previous conflicts in neighbouring Plateau communities had sometimes spilled over into parts of Kauru.

Waziri, however, said it would be premature to classify the latest incident until further investigation was conducted.

SOKAPU demands stronger security

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union condemned the attack and called on the Kaduna State Police Command to strengthen security across vulnerable communities.

In an open letter dated July 27 and signed by its President, Engr. Tabara Samuel Kato, SOKAPU described the incident as another indication of the security challenges confronting rural communities in Southern Kaduna.

The group said residents of Kajuru, Chikun, Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs continued to face insecurity despite repeated assurances.

It called for the deployment of additional Mobile Police and counter-terrorism personnel, greater use of intelligence-led operations and improved responses to distress calls.

Amnesty International also condemned the attack, describing the killing of at least 30 people as one of the deadliest recent assaults on communities in Southern Kaduna.

The organisation urged authorities to ensure accountability and improve protection for vulnerable communities.

The Kaduna State Government also condemned the killings and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible.

The Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, said the government received news of the attack with “deep sorrow.”

“The government strongly condemns the attack and has directed security agencies to intensify operations to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” he said.

Governor Uba Sani extended condolences to families of those killed and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to affected residents.

The government also said it would strengthen security cooperation with the Plateau State Government, traditional institutions and security agencies along the Kaduna-Plateau border.

Residents were urged to remain calm, vigilant and provide useful information to security agencies.